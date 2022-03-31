Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CABO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One stock opened at $1,545.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,494.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,674.80.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cable One by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

