Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $51.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

WHD stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $56.76. 22,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,057. Cactus has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 in the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cactus by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

