Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ELY shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,204. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

