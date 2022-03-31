Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

CLMT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 131,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.38. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.