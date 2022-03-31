Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 136,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.03. 16,292,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,166,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.