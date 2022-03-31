Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 12,547 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 523.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after buying an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $144,884,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.78. 5,899,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,958. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

