Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 498,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,289. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

