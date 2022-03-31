Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will report $309.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.30 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $267.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,840. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.70%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,018,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

