Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.51. 130,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,577,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,933,000 after buying an additional 361,628 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after buying an additional 1,142,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

