Cameco (TSE:CCO) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$33.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.55.

Shares of CCO stock traded up C$2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.25. 970,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,803. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44. Insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416 in the last 90 days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

