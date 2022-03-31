Campbell Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,819 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

