Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IQEPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IQE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of IQEPF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IQE has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

