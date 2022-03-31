Canaccord Genuity Group Raises K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$10.50

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 113,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

About K92 Mining (Get Rating)

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.