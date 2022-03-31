Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

