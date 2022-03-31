Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Issues Earnings Results

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports.
CADL traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.
About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.
