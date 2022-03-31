Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.26. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 200 shares.

CFPUF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.