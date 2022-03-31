Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 5.1%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.31. 54,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,876,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

