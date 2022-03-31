Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67).

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 106.91%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

