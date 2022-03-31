Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BIT Mining were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTCM opened at $2.92 on Thursday. BIT Mining Limited has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $207.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.06.

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $495.76 million for the quarter.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

