Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $233,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

