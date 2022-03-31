Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.66

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.66 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 57.73 ($0.76). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.76), with a volume of 69,026 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.66.

Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

