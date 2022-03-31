Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

