Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.41. 43,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,458. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

