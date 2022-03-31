Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

