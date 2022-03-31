Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to C$230.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CGJTF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.86.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded up $5.35 on Wednesday, reaching $152.48. 1,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.15. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

