Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,761,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,630,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

