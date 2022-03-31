CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.
Shares of CBRE opened at $92.77 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $347,784,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 357.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after buying an additional 732,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
About CBRE Group (Get Rating)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
