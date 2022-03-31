CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE opened at $92.77 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $347,784,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 357.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after buying an additional 732,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.