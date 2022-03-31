CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 91,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. 3,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,083. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDK. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

