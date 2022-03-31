Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
CRPOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 9,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.91.
Ceapro Company Profile (Get Rating)
