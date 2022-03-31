Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

CRPOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 9,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

