Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 678 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,966,000 after buying an additional 1,900,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 56.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

