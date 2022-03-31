Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.35 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.23 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

