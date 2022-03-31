Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $460.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.15. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

