Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 62 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $251.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $198.60 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

