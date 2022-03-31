Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

HON stock opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

