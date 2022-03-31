Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,076 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

