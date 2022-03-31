Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Celanese worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.