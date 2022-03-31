Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.85 Million

Brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $22.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.20 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Cellectis posted sales of $27.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $77.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $144.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.60 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $152.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,703. The company has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Cellectis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cellectis by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.