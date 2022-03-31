Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $6.73

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $6.95. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $589.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

