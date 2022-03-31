Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Centene reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.36. 2,569,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,210. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

