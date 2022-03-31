Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 159,863 shares.The stock last traded at $9.11 and had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 18,123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,075,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,370,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

