Central Asia Metals plc (CAML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12 on May 30th

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share by the mining company on Monday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CAML stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £417.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAML. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.86) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

