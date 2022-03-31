Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $27.80

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.80, but opened at $26.41. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 63,513 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $9,556,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Century Aluminum by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

