Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $27.80

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.80, but opened at $26.41. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 63,513 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In other news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $9,556,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Century Aluminum by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
