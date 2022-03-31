Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.74. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

