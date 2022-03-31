CertiK Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. CertiK has a market cap of $109.10 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.12 or 0.07216389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.35 or 1.00146738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055433 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 72,801,111 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

