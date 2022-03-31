Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CMPI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,416. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

