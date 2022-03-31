Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.39 and a beta of 2.27. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.70 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

