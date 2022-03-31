Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 25,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

Chemesis International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.