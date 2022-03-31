Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 25,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
Chemesis International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CADMF)
