Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Chimerix by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

