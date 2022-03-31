China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Up 50.6% in March

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the second quarter worth $292,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CAAS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 2.79.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

