China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Shares Up 28.7%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) shot up 28.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.17. 1,014,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 496,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

